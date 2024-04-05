If you’re not fast, you’re last… London’s upcoming running events

Runners reach the Isle of Dogs during the 2023 TCS London Marathon

The capital’s favourite running events often sell out months in advance, but that shouldn’t deter you from planning ahead. Remember, you can always secure charity spots or join waiting lists for sold-out events too.

If you feel inspired by the sports and big races starting to take off across the UK, these are the running events in London to keep an eye out for.

London 10k

This has often been described as the most iconic capital city 10K race.

Live bands, DJs and cheering fans will motivate you along the route, which takes you past Westminster Bridge, The London Eye, Regent Street, Piccadilly Circus and Big Ben.

The major London 10k takes place on 14 July. Find out more here.

Hackney half marathon

London’s largest and super popular half marathon is part of the annual two-day Hackney Moves festival across 18 to 19 May.

Join thousands of runners starting and ending on Hackney Marshes.

The event sold out in record time for 2024 but will open spots for next year.

Find out more here.

London Duathlon

What better way to inspire a run, than racing through Richmond Park’s acres of ancient trees and herds of deer.

Runners can choose between various distances, from ultra duathlon to duathlon relay.

Taking place on 8 September it’s one of the favourite run-bike-run events in the UK.

Find out more here.

London Marathon

It wouldn’t be a list without the world-famous London Marathon; the challenging race through the heart of London.

While entry has closed, you can still watch thousands of other runners take part on 21 April navigating landmarks like Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace.

Find out more here.

London 2 Brighton

The ‘original Ultra Challenge’ will see over 2,000 adventurers take on the capital to coast route, testing grit and determination from 25 to 26 May.

Starting at Richmond-Upon-Thames there’s a classic challenge here for everyone.

Visit ultrachallenge.com

Royal Parks Half Marathon

Take part in the Royal Parks Half Marathon and experience a stunning run through four of London’s Royal Parks.

Hyde Park, Green Park, St James’s Park, and Kensington Gardens showcase the city’s green spaces on 13 October.

Find out more here.

The Big Half

Join runners from around the world for The Big Half, a vibrant community running festival.

Starting at Tower Bridge and finishing at the iconic Cutty Sark, it offers striking views along the route on 1 September.

Find out more here.

Richmond Run Fest

Run through the beautiful Richmond Park and surrounding areas.

Choose from various race distances, from the Kew Gardens 10K to the Richmond Half Marathon.

This takes place on 15 September.

Find out more here.

Thames Path Challenge

Embark on the Thames Path Challenge and tackle riverside scenery.

From Putney Bridge to Henley, enjoy various distance options and full support along the way from 14 to 15 September.

Find out more here.

London Triathalon

Dive into the world of racing with the London Triathlon. Swim, bike, and run through the heart of London, passing landmarks like the Excel Centre and through Canary Wharf. It takes place on 7 to 8 August.

Find out more here.