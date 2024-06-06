Five energy drinks to keep you motivated on your fitness journey

Finding an energy drink to keep you going through that slump could be a saving grace, but you want to find the right things to put into your body.

You’re working full time, trying to find the motivation to exercise after work. It’s not as easy as it sounds, finding an energy drink to keep you going through that slump could be a saving grace, but you want to find the right things to put into your body. Healthier options can seem few and far between with high levels of sugar making up most of the ingredients.

Red Bull has always been a key player in the space with major ventures elsewhere too, but with more companies seeing the market for a fresh take on energy drinks, here is a top round-up of drinks to give you the boost you need while still putting your body first.

Best for energy drink for… healthy energy

Perfect Ted is a matcha-powered energy drink – with no additives, preservatives, or added sugar. With a range of flavour combinations such as apple raspberry and strawberry daiquiri, you’ve got plenty of choice no matter what you like. They are also offering matcha powder and single-serve matcha sachets if DIY is more your style.



Find out more here.

Best energy drink for… high-impact

Utilising amino acids and essential vitamins with 150mg of natural caffeine, MyProtein say that the Impact BCAA Energy Drink contains everything you need to meet your fitness goals, having won an award at the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Awards. Their credentials are sure to give you the boost you need.

Find out more here.

Best energy drink for… plant-based fuel

Made with the outdoors in mind, Tenzing prides itself on plant-based performance with natural energy boosts made with minimal ingredients with the energy being powered by green coffee, and for any climate-conscious drinkers, this company is also carbon-negative.

Find out more here.

Best energy drink for… seasonal sipping

Red Bull known best for their iconic, classic red, yellow and blue cans spotted on shelves all over the world are treating their customers to a limited-edition summer treat: forest fruit, pink edition. Giving you the same energy as their normal range but completely sugar-free and in a fruity summer taste.

Find out more here.

Best energy drink for… curbing a sweet tooth

C4 Energy is known for its collaborations with major sweet brands, the latest being a partnership with Millions and their two best-selling flavours, bubblegum and strawberry. With no sugar and low calories, it’s a great option for those looking for something on the sweeter side.

Find out more here.