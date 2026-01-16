Gravity Doesn’t Stand A Chance

Today, the generation defying beauty brand, Rimmel London has joined forces with Red Bull, to create a once-in-a-lifetime performance, that takes Red Bull athlete and five time national All-American gymnast, Lily Smith out of the gym and up to new heights. In her boldest challenge to date, Lily performed a daring 90-second balance beam routine 52 stories above street level!

The thrill-seeking act marks the first collaboration between the two brands, celebrating the launch of Rimmel’s new Thrill Seeker Mega Lift Mascara. In her bold and ambitious performance, Lily channels Red Bull’s power to give her wings alongside Rimmel’s new Thrill Seeker Mega Lift Mascara that lifts lashes from every angle. She brings this energy into her performance showcasing self-expression and breaking boundaries in pursuit of excellence and creativity in sport.

The 90-second rooftop routine developed independently by Lily, featured challenging tricks and maneuvers with her most demanding move being the impressive front-toss-pike. Adding to the thrill, the unique 52 story location went to a new level with the performance beam measuring an additional 9.5 feet off the rooftop – twice as high as a standard competition balance beam.

Blending elements of competitive beam routines, Lily drew inspiration from her early training in rhythmic gymnastics combined with graceful movements of classical ballet. Showcasing precision and artistry under extreme conditions, relying on her control, breathing and visualisation techniques to flawlessly execute the routine at a remarkable height.

“Performing this routine in such a unique and unusual setting, ahead of my college season, was a total thrill for me and I’m so excited to have had the opportunity, thanks to Rimmel London and Red Bull. This challenge reflects what I strive for in my sport – pushing limits, embracing creativity, and expressing my own style. Rimmel always helps me feel confident when I’m performing, adding a touch of glam to any routine with a coat of mascara that lifts my lashes from every angle. As I head into my 2026 competition season, I plan to carry this experience with me to stay calm, confident, and completely fearless, always!” says Lily Smith, Red Bull athlete and five-time national All-American gymnast.

This unique partnership celebrates Rimmel London’s Thrill Seeker Mega Lift mascara, a new ultra-volumizing innovation that delivers up to six times more visible lash volume compared to bare lashes1. Powered by advanced formula technology, it provides dramatic lift from every angle, ideal for those who embrace bold challenges.

“Partnering with Red Bull on this adrenaline-fueled project, 52 stories above the ground, is an incredible moment for Rimmel. Lily’s extraordinary achievement and fearless ambition, mirrors our own 190-year heritage of empowering bold self-expression. Bringing these two powerhouse brands together for the launch of our new Thrill Seeker Mega Lift mascara was a natural fit, and we’re excited to keep pushing the limits, in beauty and beyond,” says Janine Fernandes, Vice President of Global Marketing for Rimmel London.

Lily will feature across the global marketing campaign for the Thrill Seeker Mega Lift Mascara across social media and digital partnerships from January 2026.

About Rimmel London

Established in 1834, Rimmel London is a Coty-owned cosmetic brand that goes beyond looks to a beauty that is lived. Rimmel London’s kind of beauty is an attitude, lived out on the streets of London or wherever you are, whoever you are, whatever age, you can live by it. It is alive, not posed, or perfect. Rimmel London lives in the now, out to discover what’s new, new ways to express who you are from unrivalled product innovation to cult classic heritage products to empowering its audience through consumer-led innovation and campaigns beyond. Rimmel London allows you to put yourself out there and live your London look.

Rimmel London is officially Leaping Bunny approved by cruelty free international. For additional information about Rimmel London, please visit www.rimmellondon.com or find them on Instagram instagram.com/rimmellondon/ or TikTok tiktok.com/@rimmellondon

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in 178 countries worldwide, and more than 12.6 billion cans of Red Bull were sold in 2024 alone. An 8.4 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit Redbull.com.

Follow @redbull on Instagram and TikTok for more.

About Lily Smith

Lily Smith is one of the top gymnasts in the USA and a five-time All-American across her collegiate career, and she’s just getting started.

______________________________ 1Clinical Study of thirty-one participants, September 2024

