Coty Partners With Pencil to Build End-to-End Gen AI Content System

Coty, one of the world’s largest beauty companies, and Pencil, the world’s #1 generative AI marketing platform, today announced a partnership to put real-time, AI-powered content creation at the heart of Coty’s Consumer Beauty division.

With a transformation and creative team led by sister company Jellyfish, Pencil’s end-to-end content platform will be embedded across Coty’s Consumer Beauty brands, enabling creative and marketing teams to generate, deploy, and optimize images and videos with greater speed, scale, and efficiency. This marks the next phase of the collaboration, with Pencil establishing a dedicated, embedded team at Coty from July 1, fully integrated into campaign workflows across brands and markets globally.

Coty Consumer brands include CoverGirl, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Max Factor, among others.

Gordon von Bretten, President of Consumer Beauty at Coty, said: “Our brands operate in a high‑velocity consumer environment, but speed without control doesn’t scale. This partnership allows us to increase the pace and volume of content creation while maintaining governance, brand integrity, and data ownership. It’s a step change in how we operationalize creativity across Consumer Beauty.”

Pencil supports the full content workflow, from ideation and copywriting through to image and video production, while meeting enterprise standards for governance, security, and IP ownership. The platform will ensure Coty has full ownership of its brands, assets, and data throughout.

Since 2018, Pencil has made 10 million ads and has processed more than $4BN in media spend, which gives it a proven ability to predict content performance before it runs meaning it uses both generative AI and predictive AI.

Pencil co-founder and CEO, Will Hanschell, said: “The brands who win in the future will be those who are best at leveraging Gen AI. Coty has really leaned into how transformative AI can be for marketing when deployed with clarity and intent. This focus on end-to-end application at scale means the opportunity to extract value from AI and drive growth is huge.”

For Coty, the partnership sits at the center of a broader content transformation, alongside initiatives including new digital set management capabilities, Digital Twins, and Virtual Production. Together, these investments reflect a shared ambition to scale creativity responsibly, improve efficiency, and build a marketing ecosystem fit for the pace of modern consumers.

About Pencil

Pencil is the world’s leading Gen AI marketing platform. Its unique, end-to-end capabilities mean it covers the full content workflow, from insight and ideation through creative production, performance prediction, and then media deployment. It has made more than 10 million ads since 2018, and in excess of $4BN in media spend has flowed through it. The data from this spend allows Pencil to power its predictive AI capabilities. Pencil was named a Most Innovative Company 2024 by Fast Company, the only Gen AI marketing company on the list. trypencil.com

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies, with a portfolio of beloved brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass‑market products in over 120 countries and territories. Together with its brands, Coty empowers people to express the beauty of their individuality – and is committed to transforming the beauty industry to become more sustainable and inclusive through its Beauty That Lasts strategy. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260504103992/en/

Contact

Coty Media:

Antonia Werther

Antonia_Werther@cotyinc.com

+31621394495

Company Logo