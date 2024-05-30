Red Bull Leeds? Energy drink giant buys stake in Championship club

Energy drinks giant Red Bull have this morning completed the purchase of a minority ownership stake in Championship club Leeds United.

The club confirmed the partial acquisition when Red Bull were confirmed as a front-of-shirt partner for the club who lost the play-off final last weekend to Southampton.

“Minority ownership in Leeds”

A statement read: “The deal brings in new commercial revenues as well as additional capital investment for a minority ownership stake that will further enable the club to compete on and off the pitch as the club seek promotion next season.

“The name and logo of Leeds United Football Club will remain unchanged.”

As part of the deal Red Bull will feature on Leeds kids and the beverage company will see branding in Elland Road.

It is one of a number of sponsorship Red Bull have made in the sporting world, and Leeds United will join the RB umbrella group alongside Salzburg and Leipzig.

“I am thrilled that Red Bull is joining us to build a bright future for Leeds United and shares our deep respect for this truly special club,” said Paraag Marathe, Chairman of Leeds United.

“As Chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future.

“Red Bull’s addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential.”

“Important element”

Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO Corporate Projects and Investments. said: “We are delighted to be an important element and partner of Leeds United.

“A club that is certainly one of the biggest in England and has a rich and successful history.

“The ambition to bring Leeds United back to the Premier League and establish themselves in the best football league in the world fits very well with Red Bull.

“We look forward to the partnership and are optimistic and energised about the future.”