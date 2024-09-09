Recharging at the ultra-luxe Siro wellness resort in Dubai

Siro One Za’abeel wellness resort in Dubai

Dubai is famous for its stunning architecture, luxury shopping, and high-end hotels. But there’s another side to the city that’s gaining traction: wellness tourism.

According to Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, health and wellbeing tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors, driven by both local and international interest.

From Ayurvedic retreats to state-of-the-art fitness centres, the city’s wellness offerings are expanding rapidly.

I’ve seen it firsthand, and after a stay at Siro One Za’abeel, I’m convinced that this futuristic wellness experience is among Dubai’s finest. Here’s why…

Siro One Za’abeel: A new era of wellness

Siro One Za’abeel exemplifies how Dubai’s health and wellbeing scene is evolving. This place isn’t just another high-end hotel; it’s a hub dedicated to holistic wellness, integrating luxury with science-backed treatments.

Dubai’s wellness tourism has seen a 15 per cent increase in visitors over the past two years. The city offers a mix of advanced technology, world-class fitness facilities, and ancient holistic practices.

The Siro hotel stands out by merging technology with wellness through its five key pillars: fitness, nutrition, sleep, recovery, and mindfulness.

Siro One Za’abeel is part of the Siro brand, a relatively new addition to Dubai’s luxury hotel scene, after opening at the start of 2024.

The hotel is situated in the One Za’abeel Tower, an architectural marvel that holds the record for the world’s highest-occupied building floor.

Elevate your training

What sets Siro One Za’abeel apart is its Fitness Lab, which feels more like a high-performance training centre than a hotel gym.

I couldn’t help but start my wellness journey here, where the focus is on creating a professional environment for both athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

I had a one-to-one session with a master trainer, which made me feel like I was training with a pro.

The HIIT classes in the ‘Experience Box’ track your performance on a digital screen, giving you real-time feedback on metrics like heart rate and calorie burn.

Siro also partners with AC Milan to offer functional fitness classes, providing a glimpse into elite training methods.

Whether you’re a casual gym-goer or a serious athlete, the Fitness Lab caters to all.

A recovery oasis at Siro One Za’abeel

Recovery is crucial after intense workouts, and Siro’s Recovery Lab is equipped with impressive treatments. The lab features cryotherapy, infrared saunas, and sound healing sessions.

My first experience with cryotherapy, stepping into a sub-zero chamber, was a bit surreal but left me feeling surprisingly refreshed. The Recovery Lab also has separate male and female zones with saunas, steam rooms, and cold plunge pools. It’s designed to be a peaceful retreat where your body can truly recover.

In addition to these high-tech treatments, Siro offers group classes, from high-energy spin to yoga sessions. I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed the mindfulness sessions.

Despite not usually being into meditation or breath work as I find it hard to switch off, the yoga studio at Siro, with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Dubai skyline, was incredibly calming.

Wellbeing at the heart

Siro’s spa offers results-driven treatments like the ‘Skin Workout’ facial, which combines sound therapy and LED light technology.

This facial left my skin glowing and relieved tension in my face and neck. It’s clear that Siro prioritises genuine results over mere relaxation. One of the highlights of Siro One Za’abeel is its rooftop pool. Situated on the 27th floor, this infinity pool offers breathtaking views of Dubai’s skyline.

Whether you’re starting your day with a sunrise swim or relaxing after a workout, it’s a serene escape from the city’s bustle.

For non-guests, day passes are available, making it a must-visit spot for anyone wanting to experience Dubai’s luxury wellness scene from new heights.

Nutrition and balance

Siro Hotel in Dubai is ideal for business travellers too. Its handy location offers access to key business hubs, but it’s the attention to rest and recovery that sets it apart.

The bedding is particularly impressive, crafted to regulate temperature. With blackout curtains, soundproofing, and air filtration systems, the room feels like a cocoon designed for deep, uninterrupted sleep. It’s the perfect retreat after a hectic day.

Siro also pays great attention to nutrition. In-house nutritionist Heeral Shivnani provides personalised consultations to create nutrition plans tailored to individual fitness goals.

Healthy dining options are available on-site, making it easy to maintain a balanced diet during your stay.

Holidays are all about balance though, so for those who want to indulge, Michelin-starred dining options like StreetXO and La Dame de Pic by Anne-Sophie Pic offer incredible culinary experiences.

Dubai’s wellness future

Dubai combines high-energy fitness with peaceful retreats, supported by top-notch infrastructure and luxury standards.

With initiatives like the Dubai Fitness Challenge encouraging more activity, the city’s focus on wellness is clear, with Siro One Za’abeel leading the way.

Despite only launching this year, Siro is poised to become a gold standard as the luxe brand continues to expand its wellness tourism with new locations in Boka Place, Montenegro, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Los Cabos in Mexico coming soon.

Rooms at Siro One Za’abeel start at £287 a night. Book here.