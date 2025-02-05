From Rapid Tapping to mindful drinking with Poppy Delbridge

I AM ALWAYS looking for ways to balance wine and wellness, to discover new ways to embrace a healthy lifestyle while enjoying a tipple. So when Poppy Delbridge invited me to her Rapid Tapping session at the refurbished Kensington Roof Gardens, I jumped at the chance.



Rapid Tapping is nothing to do with getting your dancing shoes on, rather it’s a form of acupressure meant to reduce stress and stop the production of cortisol, among other beneficial things, and Poppy is its poster girl. A global ambassador for MIND, with her best-selling book Tapping In: Manifest the Life You Want With the Transformative Power of Tapping, Poppy has just been announced as the Wellbeing Expert in Residence at The Savoy, so I had high hopes for an uplift to my Friday morning.



Milling around over coffee, I asked people what had brought them here. There were Tapping zealots who had trained under Poppy, beginners who wanted to try something new and one medical professional who had explored the use of tapping on veterans and found the results fascinating.



Radiating health and calm, Poppy explained this class would show us ways to incorporate tapping into our daily lives and make it fun “because self-care doesn’t have to be serious”. There were certainly some giggles throughout the class, especially when we were made to dance with each

other. “It’s like a school disco isn’t it?” laughed one lady.



Energy up and boundaries down, we tapped and called out words of feeling and affirmation. It was energising and Poppy is an engaging instructor, but I was wondering what effect this was actually having. Then we were asked to lie on our mats for a guided meditation. I can be a bit of a cynic when it comes to “mindfulness”, so I prepared to just snuggle up under the cosy blanket and daydream.



However, listening to Poppy’s voice a number of people in my life naked Libby’s Diary started coming into my mind. With celestial timing, the sun appeared from behind the clouds and beamed across me and I was startled to find tears streaming down my face. I had an overwhelming feeling of gratitude towards each of these people, and a huge sensation of joy and luck that they were in my life.



There are so many reasons to be anxious and disgruntled in the world right now, not least the packed commuter train I had come in on and the worries about work deadlines. So it was a genuine surprise to stand up at the end feeling so calm and happy – and I wanted to know more.

Producing a bottle of Hearts & Bones Angeli Margaret River Chardonnay 2020 (Naked Wines, £48.99; Angel Price, £17.99), I suggested a quick drink after class to a slightly surprised Poppy (it was admittedly just before noon) – but Chardonnay is her favourite, so my luck was in. This silky, rich wine is from the premium, prized region of Australia’s Margaret River and a bit of a treat. “I love a business that discovers rare talents and family-run wines,” smiled Poppy as we opened the bottle “and this is delicious!”.



This, dear reader, is why it always pays to carry a bottle of excellent wine upon one’s person. “I came to tapping from personal experience,” said Poppy. “It was the only thing that helped stop my own stress and sadness. It combines mind and body, and studies show it reduces overwhelm by 60 per cent, and cortisol production by 43 per cent. It worked for me, and I knew it would work for others, so I quit my job as Head of Ideas at Warner Brothers and now work with high-pressured CEOs and Fortune 100 companies on their personal transformation”. It is an impressive pivot.



I left Poppy the rest of the bottle to enjoy at home and she messaged me a photo later of her having a glass with dinner, with the caption: “Yum!”. It seems like we both managed to give each other’s Friday a lift!

poppydelbridge.com

The week’s best wine: Greco di Tufo

Naked Wines – £18.99; Angel Price, £12.99

ITALIAN whites are due their moment in the sun. Too long have the reds stolen all the glory. The white wines of Italy are often incredibly fine yet relatively inexpensive and offer brilliant versatility for food.



Christian Patat Greco di Tufo 2023 is a dry white wine from Campania in Southern Italy. Known for its fresh, saline and citrus qualities, winemaker Christian Patat has fermented his over several weeks, adding a gorgeous peach and almond richness. Still smooth and refreshing, this added depth makes the wine perfect for a meaty fillet of fish or seafood pasta.



A plump piece of white fish such as seabass or cod, with just a drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice was all it needed, resulting in a meal that was simple yet superb. The kind of pairing that highlights the clear quality of the wine and the elegance of an easy partnership.

DRINK along with Libby as you read. City AM readers get exclusive access to the wines Libby features here in their very own specially selected case – and they will make a saving of £80. Think of it as your own personal sommelier guaranteeing you always have the perfect bottle to hand.



Exclusive App Offer:

Download the City AM app, navigate around and tap on a Naked Wines ad to be led through to their site, which will then unlock a special £80 saving after completing a quiz.

Personalised Recommendations:

You can select wines to try, rate them, and receive tailored suggestions based on your preferences.

Money-Back Guarantee:

If you don’t like a wine, you won’t have to pay for it, and you’ll receive Naked Wines credit.

Flexible Investment Plans:

You can adjust how much you invest each month or when to receive your next case, with no long-term commitments.

• Visit the website here: nakedwines.co.uk