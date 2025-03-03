Rugby referees get specialist insurance policy from Howden

The rugby referee insurance policy costs £10 a month

The first specialist insurance package for UK rugby referees has been launched by Howden and athlete wellbeing provider Player Support Services.

The scheme costs £10 a month and promises referees policies customised for rugby officiating and swift diagnosis and treatment in the event of an injury.

It is the brainchild of former ref Mike Mulroy, who experienced first hand the challenges of battling a serious knee problem sustained while officiating.

“This has been a particularly personal project for me, not only because of my own experience with sustaining an injury whilst on the job but also because I’ve seen friends and colleagues struggle themselves, often waiting a long time to be seen and treated on the NHS,” he said.

“This really is a first in amateur sport, supporting those who don’t have an immediate ‘team’ behind them as the players do.”

Player Support Services, which works with current and former athletes, said the package “shows what can be done through a shared vision, commitment and determination”.

PSS co-founders Dr Simon Le Clerc and JJ Weber said: “We are excited to expand our comprehensive wellbeing service to include rugby match officials.

“In addition to our already unrivalled support, we are now able to offer an affordable, bespoke top-tier medical insurance service for the people who keep the game we love flowing.”

Rugby referee insurance to tackle abuse

The rugby referee insurance scheme also incorporates mental health amid growing concerns about the abuse of match officials both online and in person.

“If we want to keep officials in the game longer we have to look after their mental wellbeing too,” added Mulroy, who runs the business Sevens Referee.

“All kind of pressures affect performance, not only the abuse that they receive, but family and work pressures. It’s reassuring to know that with our partnership we can truly look after the ‘Third Team on the Pitch’.”

Howden said: “We are all about finding solutions for whatever our clients throw at us. When Player Support Services approached us to talk about medical insurance for referees we quickly realised there was no off-the-peg solution.

“However, using our market knowledge we were able to work closely with General and Medical to create a bespoke version of their policy that works for match officials in a unique way.

“The process of working through this with the team at Player Support Services has helped us to deliver a proposition that can truly meet the needs of their members all whilst being backed up by Howden’s expert advisers.”

For more information visit: https://player-support.com/rugby-match-officials-well-being-program/