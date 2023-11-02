‘Best ever’ Wayne Barnes to stand up against referee abuse

Retiring referee Wayne Barnes has insisted he will stand up for other officials after the Englishman received death threats during the Rugby World Cup final. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Retiring referee Wayne Barnes has insisted he will stand up for other officials after the Englishman received death threats during the Rugby World Cup final.

Barnes refereed the showpiece match between South Africa and New Zealand last month and retires having officiated in five World Cups.

“I will work closely with the International Rugby Match Officials’ association to ensure match officials across the globe not only have a collective voice but also the appropriate support network for them and their families, particularly as online abuse and threats have become far too regular for all of those involved in the game,” he said.

And many in the game see the Gloucestershire man as the best referee to have refereed.

Former British and Irish Lions winger Ugo Monye hailed Barnes as “the best the game has ever had”, while former England No9 Joe Simpson said “you have been a great servant to the game”.

Veteran referee Justin Deegan added: “Congratulations on a stellar refereeing career, Wayne Barnes.

“Personally, it has been a pleasure and a privilege.”

Martin Bayfield described the referee as a “fab red, fab human” while Jonathan Davies – Welsh legend – used five clapping emojis.

Wayne Barnes analysis

City A.M. columnist Ollie Phillips said: “What an incredible servant to the game. I think you always have these characters and personalities and referees who are the cornerstones and ever-presents in ensuring our game continues to grow and the likes of Nigel Owens has been one of those in the past and Barnsy has showed his ability to balance the rules of the game with player relationships and being conversational, funny and absolutely meticulous and precise.

“What a way to go out, in a World Cup final, what a man.”