Twickenham rugby ground becomes Allianz Stadium after deal struck with firm

The home of English rugby Twickenham will now be known as Allianz Stadium after the Rugby Football Union and the insurance and asset management giant finalised a new partnership.

Under the new deal there would be further investment into English rugby, alongside the stadium naming rights being sold.

Twickenham Stadium has used its namesake for over a century.

It means England (Allianz) joins the other home rugby nations Ireland (Aviva), Scotland (Scottish Gas) and Wales (Principality) in taking revenue from naming partnerships.

Other stadia branded with Allianz include the Sydney Football Ground and Bayern Munich’s German home.

RFU chief Bill Sweeney said: “We’re really pleased to be expanding our partnership with Allianz, enabling further investment into the community and professional game. This is an opportunity to celebrate our stadium’s proud legacy while developing it for the future. This partnership will support us in moving the game in a direction which serves all rugby, from minis to the elites, from club coaches to our national coaches and everything in between.

“Over the coming years the RFU and Allianz will work together to enhance visitor experiences and provide fans and local community with the best possible match day and event experiences.

“As we head towards hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025 it is entirely fitting that the first game to be played at the newly named Allianz Stadium will be the Red Roses versus New Zealand on 14 September.”

Colm Holmes, chief executive officer of Allianz UK, says: “We are delighted to partner with the RFU to further invest in grassroots clubs, our national teams, and in the home of England Rugby. We see a strong match between the values and ambitions of Allianz and those of the RFU.



“With each of the eight stadia we now support around the world, we seek to create the best experience for fans, players, and local communities. Allianz Stadium is no different. We embrace our responsibility in carrying forward its extraordinary history as a stadium full of inspirational memories, team spirit, inclusion, and heart. We look forward to supporting the RFU in delivering more incredible experiences for rugby fans at Allianz Stadium, as well as further opening this iconic venue to many others.”