The city’s iconic London Landmarks Half Marathon gets set to take off

The London Landmarks Half Marathon will see 18,500 participants pound the streets of the city

Setting personal challenges, giving back, and exercising more all feature high on many to-do lists. Thousands are ticking off all these in one go, by committing to run the 2024 London Landmarks Half Marathon (LLHM) this weekend.

Scheduled to take place on Sunday, 7 April, the seventh annual event, organised by the UK’s baby charity Tommy’s, will see 18,500 runners and wheelchair participants taking to the streets of London for this iconic half marathon.

With a theme of the grand, quirky and hidden there are sights along every stretch of the event celebrating London’s unique heritage, culture and history.

City spirit

Last year, LLHM saw over 17,200 people cross the start line raising an impressive £11m for charity.

Over the six years of LLHM, £43m has been raised for baby charity Tommy’s, who organise the event, and their over 500 charity partners.

This year the charity hopes to exceed £50m since the event’s inception in 2018.

London Landmarks Half Marathon Race director, Lia Fyles, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back runners to the London Landmarks Half Marathon startline next year.

“The London Landmarks Half Marathon is not just a race; it’s a celebration of the city’s spirit and the incredible generosity of our participants.

“London Landmarks Half is a 100 per cent not-for-profit event, and we’ve been blown away by the incredible amount that has been raised for good causes over the years”

Showing support

For those spectating the half marathon, there’s plenty of opportunity to cheer on participants.

The route showcases the best of London, with runners passing landmarks including Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, Nelson’s Column, the Gherkin, the Shard and the Tower of London.

Starting just off Trafalgar Square and finishing in Whitehall, the half marathon’s route unearths hidden cultural gems.

Participants will also pass spots such as Guy Fawkes’ house, Britain’s smallest police station, St Mary-Le-Bow Church and London’s oldest shop.

Quirky spots

In what is a real celebration of everything that makes London so unique, runners will start the race with a bowler hat send-off just a few yards from where the hat was created.

The 13.1 mile half marathon route takes in the London Show Choir as they showcase the best of the capital’s west end theatre scene.

They will then race through a Pride party which celebrates the city’s vibrant LGBTQIA+ scene, before being welcomed across the finish line by the world-famous Chelsea Pensioners, and Pearly Kings and Queens.

Many participants have taken part in previous races dressed as the city’s most famous landmarks.

Taking part

This hugely popular event is a hot ticket with a number of celebrities registered to run including TV presenters Dermot O’Leary, Gabby Logan, Sophie Raworth, Jenni Falconer to reality stars like Vicky Pattison, Arabella Chi, Amber Wise, and Curtis Pritchard.

As the public ballot for places is now closed, now is the time to get inspired for next year’s event.

With over 500 charities partnered with the race, there will be causes that touch the heart of everyone from Tommy’s to the NSPCC, British Heart Foundation to Prostate Cancer UK.

Lia added: “While our ballot places have been filled, I want to remind people who weren’t successful that this still promises to be a fantastic day in the capital.

“Every step taken and every pound raised brings us closer to making a lasting impact on the causes that matter most.”

For more information about the event and to register for next year, visit llhm.co.uk