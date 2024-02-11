Get set for Hyrox: the fastest-growing fitness challenge in the world

In a world where fitness trends come and go, one has emerged as a global phenomenon – HYROX. Born from a 2017 study that highlighted a shift in gym culture, this rapidly growing fitness craze is attracting participants globally, after a rise of gym-goers identified ‘fitness’ as their sport.

Founded by event organiser Christian Toetzke and two-time Olympic champion Moritz Fürste, HYROX was conceived to serve the everyday gym-goer, filling a gap that conventional fitness competitions overlooked.

At its core, HYROX is more than just a fitness race; it’s a universally accessible event that combines running with functional movements, offering a test of fitness for all levels. As it makes its triumphant return to the London Olympia from May 4 to 6, the event will host over 12,000 athletes and 20,000 spectators.

What sets Hyrox apart

In a HYROX event, competitors navigate eight 1km loops of a vast indoor arena, interspersed with functional workouts. The event welcomes individual, pair, and four-person relay races, all identical, establishing a global ranking system worldwide.

Starting with just 650 participants in Germany in 2018, HYROX has swiftly expanded. Expecting staggering 175,000 participants globally for this season, it stands as the fastest-growing indoor fitness event in the world.

In fact, Google searches for ‘HYROX’ have surged by 233 per cent year-on-year, while the HYROX hashtag has become a sensation on Tiktok, accumulating 55.6 million views.

Training for Hyrox

The Gym Group and Third Space are among the fitness hubs that will be offering HYROX-focussed training sessions across their branches.

Sessions will challenge members with the likes of ski ergs, air bikes, farmer’s carry and wall balls, to help build strength and stamina.

The Gym Group master trainer Jenni Tardiff said: “HYROX is a fantastic event that allows all fitness abilities the chance to train towards a goal. If you’re new, it’s a good idea to familiarise yourself with all the exercises.

“Specialised HYROX training classes, like the ones we offer some of our gyms, are a great way to educate yourself on what’s in store.”

The big day

You can take part by yourself, for a tough yet achievable race. Or there’s pro-level intensity for experienced racers, introducing heavier weights for a more challenging experience.

‘Go ruck’ amps up the experience, with a 9kg or 7kg weighted vest, or you can pair up with a partner for the doubles division, splitting the workload. Then there’s the relay teams division offering a shared effort among four.

Don’t forget the fuel

Sports nutrition brand Myprotein are the official nutrition partner for HYROX, with events and giveaways planned across the season. In the lead-up, Jamie Wright from Myprotein suggests taking supplements such as beta-alanine and creatine so your muscles are saturated.

He added: “On the morning of the race, drink plenty of fluids and electrolytes to make sure you’re at peak hydration. For breakfast, keep it simple with a bagel with honey or jam, and avoid

a big meal.”