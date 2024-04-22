The Gym Group’s new tech-led Euston flagship branch opens

The Gym Group offers tech-led Box12 circuit training and Hyrox classes.

This week, The Gym Group (TGG) has opened the doors to a brand-new, state-of-the-art flagship branch in Euston.

The Gym Group operates over 70 gyms across Greater London, with 80 per cent of the population reportedly living within a two-mile radius of a TGG gym.

Gymgoers can experience one of the largest training spaces in London at over 19,500 sq ft.

The two-storey gym offers a free weights zone, a functional training area, high-spec cardio and weights equipment, plus a group workout studio. The gym also offers a varied training timetable and Hyrox classes.

Jack Coton, general manager of The Gym Group Euston Road said: “Together with my expert fitness team, we’re really looking forward to welcoming members to our newest gym in London Euston and supporting them with their health and fitness goals. We will be one of the largest training spaces in the capital and ideally located for those regularly commuting into London or those who live nearby.

“We offer great value and hope to help many gym goers make regular exercise a priority without compromising. We’re also proud to be the first low-cost gym to offer Box12 training, a unique form of fitness to help members add fun and variation into their usual workout.”

Perfect for lunch breaks, Box12 is a rolling circuit accessible 24 hours a day, that allows members to train on their schedule using virtual coaching screens to guide them through a 36-minute workout.

Box12 co-founders Jamie Cartwright and Jon Eade said “We’re delighted that The Gym Group have entrusted us with bringing a part of their vision for their flagship Euston Road site to life and believe we have provided a solution that adds significant value to the member experience, and a real point-of-difference to this gym’s offering.”

Find The Gym Group Euston at 1, Triton Square, Regent’s Place, NW1 3BF.