Move fast for Myprotein’s pre-Hyrox shakeout event

At its core, HYROX is more than just a race; it’s a universally accessible event that offers a test of fitness for all levels.

Hyrox fever has officially swept across London, with thousands descending on the Olympia over the bank holiday weekend for the global fitness challenge.

Whether you are partaking in the event or are inspired to train for the next London event in November, fitness enthusiasts have been invited to a final training session before the big day.

Myprotein are taking over the streets of London in collaboration with Puma for their biggest Move Club yet on Friday (3 May).

Ahead of the three-day Hyrox weekend in the capital, you can join the Myprotein x Puma event for a 5k shakeout, first try-on of the new Puma Velocity Nitro 3 sneakers and collect free Move Club x Puma T-shirts.

The nutrition experts have got you covered for the competition weekend, with free Myprotein products too.

There is a limited run of tickets for an exclusive pre-Move Club seminar with Jake Dearden and Faisal Abdalla at the Flannels store at 61-167 Oxford Street.

This takes place at 5.30pm and is a short walk to the start of the Move Club event, which kicks off at 6.30pm at the nearby Cavendish Square Gardens, W1G 0AN.

Keep your eyes on @myprotein and @puma.UK Instagram channels for a competition this week.

Get your ticket on Eventbrite by searching Move Club x Puma and join the Myprotein Strava Move Club.