MMA Champion Leon Edwards’s secret to striking the balance

In the adrenaline-fuelled setting of mixed martial arts (MMA), maintaining mental control is crucial.

This is why for elite fighters, striking a balance outside the ring is just as important as the fights themselves.

English professional MMA, and UFC Welterweight Champion, Leon Edwards, although tough with his rigorous training regimen, prioritises mental health strategies, and holistic wellbeing practices of a top-level MMA athlete.

Relentless schedule

”At the moment, I’m training twice a day, Monday to Saturday,” the 32-year-old explains.

Leon’s schedule includes sumo wrestling, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and conditioning sessions. It’s a gruelling routine, but it is the foundation of his success.

“I focus on Muay Thai twice a week, boxing once a week, and the rest on conditioning, wrestling, and jiu-jitsu,” he adds.

Striking has always been his preference, a discipline where he says he finds his rhythm and strength.

A mind game

“Mental preparation is as vital as physical training. I rely on prayer and long walks to keep my mind off the fight when I’m not in the gym. This mental reset is crucial for maintaining focus and preventing burnout,” he shares.

Spending quality time with his family is another cornerstone of Leon’s mental wellbeing.

The champion fighter says it helps maintain a sense of normalcy, even during the intensity of training camp.

This balance is essential for performance, both in and out of the ring.

Solid network

“Staying humble as a world champion involves staying close to my lifelong friends and family. It’s easy to get swept up in the whirlwind of media appearances and newfound acquaintances, but my motto is to stay true to those who have been with me from the beginning,” says Leon.

His family and friends travel with him, especially for fights in the UK, where Leon has never lost.

“Their presence and energy are vital to my success, providing both emotional support and motivation,” he adds.

Fuelling performance

Nutrition plays a pivotal role in Leon’s training and overall wellbeing, as it enhances his performance and recovery.

“Having a dedicated nutritionist means that I get the right fuel, allowing me to focus solely on my training,” he explains.

During training camp, Leon’s diet is high in protein, and balanced with electrolytes and essential vitamins.

He incorporates supplements like Myprotein creatine to aid recovery and prevent injuries. “This regimen is integral to my training, so my body gets what it needs to perform at its best,” Leon says.

“Proper nutrition and supplements are essential. A balanced diet, rich in protein and vital nutrients, coupled with adequate recovery, can make a substantial difference in performance and mental health.”

Leon’s advice for those pursuing MMA is consistency in training and maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

“Even light cardio or a 5k run can significantly boost mental and physical health. It’s about finding the right routine that keeps you motivated and healthy,” he says.

