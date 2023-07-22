UFC Fight Night figure: London will host card every year

A senior member of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) management has said London remains in the long-term future for the combat sport going forward.

David Shaw, vice president of international operations and content, has used an interview with City A.M. to display a vote of confidence in London and its future as a UFC host city.

The combat sport returns to London on Saturday for card headed up by Brit Tom Aspinall and Pole Marcin Tybura.

But the six-bout main card includes athletes from eight countries – such as Australia, Lithuania, Brazil and France.

“We are super encouraged by the European market in general,” Shaw said.

“But this will be our fourth [London] event in a year-and-a-half, which other than Las Vegas doesn’t happen anywhere.

“And to be in the same city and still have this level of demand and appreciation, we feel very honoured.

“London is obviously a world class city and one where we’ve got a large team, partners, TNT Sports and home for many of our athletes.

“When you’re in London you feel like you’re in the centre of the universe.”

“This isn’t just about British or UK MMA [Mixed Martial Arts], it’s about European MMA.

“It does feel like home. We will be in London once per year at a minimum.”

UFC has not been a sport dominated by British athletes but there have been some household names including Michael Bisping and Leon Edwards [an incumbent champion].

But one European name who transcended the octagon was Conor McGregor, who became featherweight champion in 2015.

The sport continues to grow and expand and Shaw insisted that UFC is no where near done yet. Watch this space.