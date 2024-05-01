Premier League hits six major UK internet providers including Sky with legal challenge

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Premier League has issued new legal proceedings in the High Court against several internet service providers, including Sky and BT.

On Wednesday, the organisation which runs the world’s richest domestic football league filed an intellectual property claim over alleged copyright and design right infringements.

The lawsuit is targeted at six ISPs – along with Sky and BT they are listed as EE, which is also owned by BT, Yorkshire-based Plusnet, TalkTalk and Virgin Media, according to the claims system.

The Premier League has instructed City-based law firm DLA Piper.

It is not yet clear exactly what the lawsuit is about but the Premier League has previously brought action against ISPs for failing to prevent piracy.

Back in 2017, it filed a claim against the same providers in the Business List of the High Court.

The Premier League’s application required the defendants to take measures to block, or at least impede, access by their customers to streaming servers which deliver illegal live streams of top-flight footage to UK consumers.

Those defendants were noted in a judgment to not have had any legal representatives for the case, while the Premier League had the same firm, DLA Piper. The High Court granted the order and closed the case.

The English top flight is a prominent figure at the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court, having filed eight claims over the last three years – usually over copyright and design right issues.

This claim comes days after the Premier League issued a stark warning over using an illegal IPTV as a streaming operation used by 900,000, which has been closed down.

The parties have been approached for comment.