Benjamin Mendy: Former Manchester City star launches legal action against club

Mendy’s wage at Manchester City was a reported £5m a year

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has launched a legal claim against the European champions for millions of pounds in unpaid wages.

The Frenchman alleges that he was not paid at all between September 2021, when he was charged with rape and sexual assault, and June 2023, when his contract expired.

Mendy, who earned around £5m a year, was found not guilty on the last of the charges in July and filed the claim with an employment tribunal in the last few days.

He is being represented by leading barrister Nick De Marco KC, who acted for Newcastle United in their dispute with the Premier League over their Saudi takeover.

“Nick De Marco KC is acting for the former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy in a multi-million-pound claim for unauthorised deductions from wages,” he told Sky Sports News.

“Manchester City FC failed to pay Mr Mendy any wages at all from September 2021, following Mr Mendy being charged with various offences, all of which he was subsequently acquitted of, until the end of his contract in June 2023. The claim will come before an Employment Tribunal.”

Mendy is attempting to rebuild his career in the French top division with Lorient after leaving City in the summer, almost two years after his last appearance for them.

He cost £52m when he moved to the Premier League from Monaco in summer 2017 and won three Premier League titles with City.