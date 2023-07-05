Manchester United confirm the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea

Manchester United confirm the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Premier League club Manchester United have today confirmed the signing of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old will head north from London to Old Trafford and join Erik ten Hag and United as the look to close the gap towards city rivals Manchester City.

The deal is understood to be worth £55m plus £5m in add-ons and last five-years.

Mount: It’s never easy leaving

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career,” Mount told his new club. “Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.

“I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

Mount joins the likes of Kai Havertz (£65m Arsenal), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£14m AC Milan), Kalidou Koulibaly (£17m Al Hilal), Mateo Kovacic (£25m Manchester City), Edouard Mendy (£16m Al Ahil) and others in leaving Chelsea for pastures new this summer.

The midfielder played 279 times for Chelsea, scoring 58 goals, and had loan spels at Vitesse and Derby county.

Mount has played for England through the age grades and has 36 senior caps for the Three Lions, scoring five goals.

“Mason Mount has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2028, with the option of a further year,” the club said.