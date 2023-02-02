Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has attempted rape charges dropped

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has had all charges dropped against him. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has had all charges dropped against him.

The 21-year-old faced a number of allegations including assault, attempted rape and controlling and coercive behaviour.

His trial was originally set for 27 November with the case having been opened opened in January of 2022.

“Criminal proceedings against a 21-year-old man in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022 have, today, been discontinued by the CPS,” a Greater Manchester Police statement said.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s head of public protection, added: “Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.

“The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.”

The one-cap English footballer appeared in court last November to hear when his trial date would be.

The alleged offences were said to have been committed between November 2018 and October 2022 with the now-21-year-old accused at the time of “repeatedly engaging” in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Greenwood was also charged at the time with the attempted rape of a woman – said to have taken place in October 2021 and alleged assault of the same woman in December 2021.