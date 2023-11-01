Ex-Arsenal player Ian Wright handed top award in London ceremony

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has today been handed the Freedom of the City of London in a ceremony at the capital’s Guildhall.

Recognised for his services to sport and London, Ian was nominated for the Freedom by the City of London Corporation’s Policy Chairman, Chris Hayward, and its Deputy Policy Chairman, Keith Bottomley.

In 2023, Ian was awarded an OBE for his services to football and charity work.

Wright said: “I only ever wanted to be a professional footballer, so being recognised for anything else is really strange, even now, 23 years after I retired.

“I’m humbled to be getting the Freedom of the City of London award. London is a city I love and one that I’m proud to represent.

“Thank you to all the people who have believed in me along the way. My family, my team, Steve Coppell, Mr Dein, George Graham, Arsene Wenger, Glenn Hoddle, David Rocastle, and of course, Mr Pigden.

“I hope that I can pass on some of their wisdom to all the young people I meet and work with.”

City of London Corporation Policy Chairman, Chris Hayward, said: “Ian is a legend of the game, and it gives us great pleasure to recognise his unique sporting achievements with this special award.

“Ian continues to be admired and respected well beyond his old stomping ground around Arsenal and has made a huge contribution to football and the capital.”

Harry Kane and Harry Redknapp are among other footballers who have recieved the Freedom of the City of London.