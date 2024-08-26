Prince Willliam and Keir Starmer pay tribute after former England coach Eriksson dies

Sven-Goran Eriksson revealed his cancer diagnosis early this year

Prince William has led the tributes after Sven-Goran Eriksson, the first foreigner to manage the England football team and “true gentleman of the game”, died on Monday aged 76.

Eriksson, who led England at three major tournaments between 2001 and 2006, passed away at his home in Bjorkefors, western Sweden, after a period of illness with pancreatic cancer.

“Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Goran Eriksson,” said Prince William, who is also president of the Football Association.

“I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game. My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer struck a similar tone. “Deeply saddened to hear that Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away,” he said.

“He will be remembered for his tremendous contribution to English football which brought joy to so many over the years. Our thoughts are with his family.”

The FA said the England team would commemorate Eriksson’s life at their next home game, a Nations League fixture against Finland at Wembley Stadium on 10 September.

Eriksson’s children Lina and Johan confirmed his passing in a statement issued on Monday.

“Our father Sven-Goran Eriksson fell asleep peacefully in his home at Bjorkefors outside Sunne this morning. He has for a long time fought bravely with his illness, but now it came to an end,” they said.

“Dad told us at the beginning of this year about his serious illness and received an amazing response from friends and football fans around Europe. He was invited to several football teams in England, Italy, Portugal and Sweden.

“They shared their love for football and for dad. It was unforgettable for both him and us. He expressed his appreciation and joy and stated that such beautiful words are usually only uttered when someone has died.

“‘I get to hear it while I’m alive and I’m incredibly grateful for that. The heart beats twice and the tears come. I have had the best job in the world and I was happy every day for long periods. It’s been fantastic,’ he said.”

Eriksson, who announced in January that he had terminal cancer, was regarded fondly as much for his laidback demeanour and colourful private life as for his management skills.

He enjoyed an early high point with England in a 5-1 win over Germany in Munich and took them to quarter-finals at both the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and the 2004 European Championship

Eriksson had five years iun charge of the England team and the so-called ‘Golden Generation’

Eriksson could not, however, deliver the glory that some believed his so-called “Golden Generation” featuring Wayne Rooney, David Beckham and Michael Owen deserved.

Before England he won league titles in Sweden, Portugal and Italy, and later managed Manchester City, Leicester City and teams from China to the Middle East and Mexico.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino called Eriksson “a great innovator and a true ambassador of our beautiful game”. He added: “As a football person, he always led with enthusiasm and with a smile.”