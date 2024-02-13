Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson to coach Liverpool next month

ROME, ITALY – MARCH 19: Sven-Goran Eriksson former SS Lazio coach in the 90s during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico on March 19, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson will be part of a Liverpool Legends coaching team against Ajax next month.

He will join Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge in the Reds’ charity dugout a month after the 75-year-old announced that he had terminal cancer and less than a year to live.

He later said that he’d have loved to manage Liverpool at some point in his career.

“I’m going to resist for as long as I can,” Eriksson told a Swedish radio station in January.

“I have an illness that’s serious. Best case a year, I have worst case a lot less. It’s impossible to say exactly, so it’s better to not think about it.”

He insisted he’s not in “major pain”.

Eriksson became the first foreign man to manage England when he held the role between 2001 and 2006.

Eriksson also had managerial spells with English sides Manchester City and Leicester City, as well as the likes of Sampdoria and Shanghai.

His most recent tenure saw him lead the Philippines between 2018 and 2019.

Liverpool said: “All connected with the club and LFC Foundation look forward to warmly welcoming LFC fan Sven and his family to Anfield – and seeing him in the dugout on the day – for a fantastic fundraising occasion.

“100 per cent of the proceeds raised from the fixture – which is presented by AXA, the club’s official training partner – will support the work of LFC Foundation and its charity partners.

“LFC Foundation’s two previous legends matches against Manchester United and Celtic raised an incredible £1.45 million, which is now supporting its vital work across the Liverpool City Region and beyond.”