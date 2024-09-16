Premier League v Man City: What to expect from the eye-catching legal battle

Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The most talked about legal dispute in the sports world kicked off today in central London where Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations are being laid out.

Media and bystanders have gathered outside the International Dispute Resolution Centre this morning to catch a glimpse of teams of lawyers walking into the hearing.

But what exactly is the hearing looking at, and what should we expect to learn?

Manchester City facing serious allegations

The Premier League opened an investigation into Manchester City back in 2018. After years of speculation, which included a trip to the Court of Appeal to challenge the Premier League’s jurisdiction, the charges were laid out last February.

Manchester City were accused of 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League rules ranging from seasons 2009/10 to 2022/23, which included failing to provide accurate financial information, complying with European and domestic spending regulations, and cooperating with investigations with “utmost good faith”.

The club has denied all the charges.

Separately, the club faced another legal battle in Europe back in 2020 after Uefa banned City for two years. This decision, made after it was accused of committing “serious breaches” of financial fair play (FFP) regulations, was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

VAR time: legal parties kick off hearing

The charges against Manchester City are being put to an independent commission which is located at London’s International Dispute Resolution Centre.

https://twitter.com/LauraScott__/status/1835641735130628580

This service is for arbitration and mediation and, like the Court of Arbitration for Sport, its hearings are held behind closed doors. Unlike litigation, such as the High Court and the Supreme Court, the public and the media don’t have access arbitration hearings.

Most arbitration awards tend to go under the radar due to this system, only coming to light if there is a dispute that requires the Court of Appeal. However, due to the Premier League rules, the final award will be published on its website when it is known.

Leading Manchester City’s defence is Blackstone Chambers’ Lord Pannick KC, arguably the most famous barrister in the UK. He represented former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his Partygate hearing where it emerged that he commands fees of £10,000 an hour.

Pannick KC is joined by several other barristers, all of whom have been instructed by partner Chris Yates from magic circle law firm Clifford Chance.

The Premier League also has several barristers from Blackstone Chambers, including notable sports lawyer Adam Lewis KC. Its barrister line-up has been instructed by partner Max Duthie of Bird & Bird.

All eyes on the final whistle

The hearing is widely reported to be scheduled for 10 weeks, with the outcome to follow early next year.

There is a lot at stake for Manchester City as the winners of the Premier League for the last four seasons could face a huge points deduction or even expulsion from the league.

Due to the sheer volume of allegations and serious ramifications, it is expected that the case will end in an appeal, which could see this case drag on for a few more years.

It comes on the heels of a damaging defeat for the Premier League by Leicester City in a separate case relating to its profitability and sustainability rules (PSRs).