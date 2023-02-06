Manchester City hit with DOZENS of charges by the Premier League in unprecedented crackdown

Manchester City’s charges relate to alleged rule breaches running from 2009 to 2018, the Premier League said

The Premier League has taken the unprecedented step of charging Manchester City with dozens of alleged breaches of its financial rules after a four-year investigation.

City are alleged to have submitted inaccurate information about revenue and their sponsorship deals with other Abu Dhabi-owned companies, made undeclared payments to managers and players, and broken financial fair play rules over a nine-year period to 2018.

The champions are also accused of failing to cooperate with the league’s investigation by providing documents for 2018 onwards.

City’s case has been referred to an independent commission which will consider the charges at a private hearing.

If found guilty, the club could face punishments including points deductions, suspension or even expulsion from the Premier League.

City said they were surprised by the charges but welcomed the hearing.

“In accordance with Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club (Club) to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4,” it said.

“In respect of each of Seasons 2009/10 to 2017/18 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those seasons that required provision by a member club, in the utmost good faith, of accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position, in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs.

“In respect of each of Seasons 2013/14 to 2017/18 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons requiring a member club to comply with UEFA’s regulations, including UEFA’s Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

“In respect of each of the Seasons 2015/16 to 2017/18 inclusive, the Premier League Rules applicable in those Seasons on Profitability and Sustainability.

“In respect of the period from December 2018 to date, the Rules applicable in the relevant Seasons requiring a member club to cooperate with, and assist, the Premier League in its investigations, including by providing documents and information to the Premier League in the utmost good faith.”

In response, City said they were “surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.”

They added: “The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

“As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

City have risen from also-rans to serial champions and the highest revenue-generating club in the world since their takeover by Abu Dhabi in 2008.

That has led to increased scrutiny of their finances and claims, fuelled by alleged leaks of internal documents, that the club made themselves more competitive by artificially inflating their sponsorship revenue through deals with other Abu Dhabi entities.

City have always denied the allegations and said the leaks were part of a campaign to discredit them.