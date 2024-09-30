FA Cup to increase prize money to offset lack of replays

By:

Deputy Sports Editor

Nearly £2.5m extra will be handed out in prize money for this season’s FA Cup in the first year without replays.

The Football Association announced last season that the 2024-25 edition of the competition would scrap replays from the first round onwards, causing outrage among many football league clubs who gained financially out of the extra matches.

But it appears, according to PA, that an extra £2.44m in FA Cup prize money will be awarded across the first three rounds in an attempt to limit the damage.

A number of clubs in spring wrote to the then Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer asking the former minister to call for a return of replays as part of a revamped Football Governance Bill.

The new Labour government has said they will make changes to the bill, which has not returned to parliament yet, but it is uncertain as to whether replays would be included in that.

And extra £760,000 in prizes will be freed up for the first round, with an additional £560,000 for round two and £1.12m in round three – at which point the Championship and Premier League sides enter the knockout competition.

The aforementioned increase in early stage prize money is said to be the outcome of an agreement reached by the FA’s professional game board, which includes Premier League representation.

The FA Cup first round draw has been scheduled for 14 October.

FA Cup winners this century

SeasonWinnerFull-time scoreLoser
2023–24Manchester United2-1Manchester City
2022–23Manchester City2–1Manchester United
2021–22Liverpool0–0Chelsea
2020–21Leicester City1–0Chelsea
2019–20Arsenal2–1Chelsea
2018–19Manchester City6–0Watford
2017–18Chelsea1–0Manchester United
2016–17Arsenal2–1Chelsea
2015–16Manchester United2–1Crystal Palace
2014–15Arsenal4–0Aston Villa
2013–14Arsenal3–2Hull City
2012–13Wigan Athletic1–0Manchester City
2011–12Chelsea2–1Liverpool
2010–11Manchester City1–0Stoke City
2009–10Chelsea1–0Portsmouth
2008–09Chelsea2–1Everton
2007–08Portsmouth1–0 Cardiff City
2006–07Chelsea1–0Manchester United
2005–06Liverpool3–3West Ham United
2004–05Arsenal0–0Manchester United
2003–04Manchester United3–0Millwall
2002–03Arsenal1–0Southampton
2001–02Arsenal2–0Chelsea
2000–01Liverpool2–1Arsenal
1999–2000Chelsea1–0Aston Villa

