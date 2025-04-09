Roman Basilica discovery forces new City skyscraper rethink

The remains of London’s first Roman Basilica were uncovered earlier this year

Plans for a new skyscraper at 85 Gracechurch Street have been updated after the discovery of an “extraordinary” Roman Basilica at the site earlier this year.

The proposed scheme now incorporates a public exhibition space in the 32-storey commercial building, which will celebrate the remains of the first Roman Basilica of London.

The public immersive experience will be where visitors can step into Roman London, “telling the story of the development of the City through time”, Hertshten Properties, which will develop the site, said.

“We are delighted to have submitted plans that surpass our initial ambitions, placing the literal ‘heart’ of Roman London at the core of our updated proposals,” Ron Hertshten, CEO of Hertshten, said.

If the new plans are approved, the site will undergo further archaeological excavations ahead of construction and open in 2029.

The remains of the Basilica are believed to be part of the Tribunal, a designated area within the Basilica where magistrates, political leaders, and important officials would have adjudicated on a raised stage, presiding over significant decisions affecting Roman London and beyond.

“It’s like discovering the Speaker’s Chair and chamber of the House of Commons, 2,000 years into the future,” Sophie Jackson, Director of Development at MOLA, said when the discovery was made.

“Excitingly, we’ve only just scratched the surface of this site’s potential through our initial investigations,” she added.

The site will also prioritise sustainability credentials, targeting BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ and an EPC rating of A.

“Our vision for 85 Gracechurch has always been to create a quintessentially ‘London’ building and we plan to deliver a world-class office building with best-in-class facilities in an environmentally conscious manner,” Hersten said.

The building is one of a cluster of new skyscrapers set to redefine the City of London, with 13 new office blocks currently in development or under construction.