‘Extraordinary’ Roman Basilica uncovered in heart of the City

A mock-up of the Roman Basilica discovered in Leadenhall.

The remains of London’s first Roman Basilica have been uncovered near Leadenhall Market during archaeological investigations at 85 Gracechurch Street.

The site is currently being excavated by Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) in preparation for the construction of a 32-story office tower.

The remains are believed to be part of the Tribunal, a designated area within the Basilica where magistrates, political leaders, and important officials would have adjudicated on a raised stage, presiding over significant decisions affecting Roman London and beyond.

It would have been a political, judicial, commercial, and social hub for residents and visitors.

“It’s like discovering the Speaker’s Chair and chamber of the House of Commons, 2,000 years into the future,” Sophie Jackson, Director of Development at MOLA, said.

“Excitingly, we’ve only just scratched the surface of this site’s potential through our initial investigations,” she added.

A map of the site. Credit: MOLA

While archaeologists were already aware of the ancient Basilica’s location, it was unknown how much had survived.

In fact, some areas of tile and ragstone were found to be over 10 metres long, 1 metre wide and 4 metres deep, prompting the MOLA to call the preservation “extraordinary” and “one of the most historically significant pieces of Roman history uncovered in the City”.

Since discovering the basilica underneath the basement, the plans for 85 Gracechurch Street have been significantly updated to incorporate a public experience.

An updated planning application incorporating the new space into 85 Gracechurch Street is expected to be submitted in spring 2025, with a public consultation this month.

A mock-up of the public display. Credit: Woods Bagot

“The Roman Basilica will be incorporated as a world-class public experience through updates to the proposed design of the development, right in its original location,” Ron Hertshten, CEO of Hertshten Properties said.

“With the expertise of MOLA, London Museum and Woods Bagot, the exhibition space will be the only public display of the first Roman Forum.”