Vinai Venkatesham: Former Arsenal chief to join rivals Tottenam as CEO

Former Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has agreed to join rivals Tottenham as CEO (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Former Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is joining the handful of footballers and staff to cross the north London divide by becoming CEO of Tottenham Hotspur.

Venkatesham has agreed to take up the post at Spurs in the summer, a year after he ended his 14-year stint at their fierce local rivals “to pursue another challenge”.

He is also a non-executive director at the British Olympic Association and in December was named chair of an advisory board to oversee the future of Wembley Stadium.

“The club has experienced significant growth in recent years, making it crucial to expand our executive management,” said Tottenham executive chairman Daniel Levy.

“I have known Vinai for many years, having worked together in the Premier League and the ECA [European Club Association]. I am personally delighted that he has agreed to join our board as we build for success.”

Venkatesham, who was awarded an OBE last year for services to football, said he was “excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

“After taking some time to recharge and evaluate my options, I believe this is an exceptional opportunity to work with Daniel, the board and all of the staff, to take the club forward.”

The most notorious move between Arsenal and Tottenham came in 2001 when then Spurs captain Sol Campbell joined the Gunners on a free transfer.

Other notable examples include former Arsenal players Emmanuel Adebayor and William Gallas signing for Tottenham, while title-winning Gunners manager George Graham later had a spell at White Hart Lane.

Venkatesham joined Arsenal to work on commercial deals in 2010 after working on the organising committee of the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

The Oxford economics graduate and qualified chartered accountant was made chief executive in 2020 after Ivan Gazidis departed to take charge at AC Milan.

His departure from Emirates Stadium last summer led to Richard Garlick’s promotion from director of football operations to managing director.

Announcing his exit in September 2023, Venkatesham said: “This was a tough decision, but it is time to pursue another challenge.

“Now is not the time for goodbyes as I remain focused until my last day and supporting a seamless transition.”