Arsenal CEO to quit Premier League club for new challenge

Arsenal’s chief executive since 2020 Vinai Venkatesham will leave the London Premier League club at the conclusion of the season.

Venkatesham joined the north London outfit in 2010 having previously worked with the British Olympic Association and London 2012.

He said: “This was a tough decision, but it is time to pursue another challenge.

“Now is not the time for goodbyes as I remain focused until my last day and supporting a seamless transition.”

Co-Chair Josh Kroenke commented: “The Board is fully supportive of Vinai’s desire to pursue his next challenge.

“Whilst it is business as usual with everyone focused on the season ahead, we’d like to take this moment to thank him for his contribution and long service.

“Vinai will always be part of the Arsenal family and always welcome back at Emirates Stadium.

“Change and succession is something the club is well prepared for. The Board remains committed to our strategy and will address leadership change as we continue to drive the club forward.”

Arsenal led for much of the Premier League season last year but fell away towards the business end and lost the title to Manchester City.

The club did, however, qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.