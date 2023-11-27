Who owns Arsenal now? How much did Stan Kroenke pay Usmanov in 2018?

Stan Kroenke owns Arsenal

Who are Arsenal’s current owners?

Sports mogul Stan Kroenke owns Arsenal FC.

The American billionaire also owns NFL side Los Angeles Rams and NBA franchise Denver Nuggets.

He took full ownership of the club in 2018 after acquiring Russian billionaire’s Alisher Usmanov’s 30% share.

Who are the directors and CEO of Arsenal FC?

Stan Kroenke and his son Josh are both directors on Arsenal’s board.

Tim Lewis joined Arsenal’s board as Executive Vice-Chair in March this year.

Former retail businessman Lord Harris has been a director on Arsenal’s board since 2005.

Vinai Venkatesham is Arsenal’s current chief executive, but he is set to leave the club at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Kroenke’s son Josh is a director.

What is Kroenke’s net worth?

Stan Kroenke’s net worth is estimated at over £12bn.

He also owns a real estate business and is married to Ann Walton Kroenke, daughter of Walmart co-founder Bud Walton.

When did Kroenke buy Arsenal and who was the previous owner?

Kroenke first bought 9.9 per cent of Arsenal’s shares, and a 50 per cent stake in Arsenal Broadband, from ITV for a total of £65m in 2007 and 2008.

A year later, the sports investor increased his stake in the club to under 30 per cent. It made him one of Arsenal’s largest shareholders alongside Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

He took control of Arsenal in 2011 when he raised his shareholding to 62.89 per cent, buying out Danny Fiszman and Lady Nina Bracewell-Smith.

By the end of 2018, the Missouri-born businessman had fully taken over Arsenal. He completed the purchase of remaining minority stakes, including Usmanov’s 30 per cent share for £550m.

What is Kroenke’s record as Arsenal owner?

Arsenal finished second in the 2022-23 Premier League season after a close title race with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Current manager Mikel Arteta was hired in 2019, just over 18 months after long-term manager Arsene Wenger departed.

Kroenke’s Arsenal came second last season.

Kroenke’s ownership of the club has drawn criticism from supporters, with Arsenal only qualifying once for the Champions League since 2017.

He also received some of the blame for the inception of the European Super League, which crumbled within 48 hours after public backlash.