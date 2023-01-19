NFL UK home teams confirmed for 2023 London games

NFL will return to London in 2023 with three teams being assigned home spots for the matches. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The NFL have confirmed the home teams for their 2023 schedule, including the three games to be held in London.

The Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans will host matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the USA.

It’s a timely return for the two sides with the Bills last playing in the UK at Wembley Stadium in 2015 and the Titans at the same stadium three years later.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will return to the UK for their regular match on British shores – again they will host their match at the 90,000-seater Wembley.

Next year also sees NFL head to continental Europe with two games in Germany.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will host matches in the country.

International NFL matches

Buffalo Bills

Location: UK, London

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tennessee Titans

Location: UK, London

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs

Location: Germany

New England Patriots

Location: Germany

Regular season home game in UK for 2023:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Location: United Kingdom (London)

Venue: Wembley Stadium