Tottenham Hotspur to become UK’s Home of NFL and host games until 2029

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has hosted six NFL games since 2019

Tottenham Hotspur will host NFL games until at least 2029 after they agreed an extension to their current deal.

Spurs have staged six regular-season matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since it opened in 2019.

They initially agreed a 10-year deal to begin in 2018 but delays to the stadium’s construction held up the arrival of gridiron to N17.

This extension guarantees at least two games a year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the 2029-30 season.

The 63,000-capacity stadium, the only purpose-built NFL venue outside the US, will also be officially designated the Home of the NFL in the UK.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Tottenham Hotspur through the 2029-2030 season and look forward to hosting future NFL games in the world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the Official Home of the NFL in the UK,” said commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the League. Our commitment to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will allow us to continue to bring extraordinary NFL experiences to fans in London, while creating a positive social and economic impact on the local community.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: “Our partnership with the NFL has been integral to our wider vision for the stadium and delivering a sports and entertainment destination in London.

“Creating additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in our football activities is a key part of the club’s financial model. NFL gamedays at our stadium are special occasions where we see fans from around the world descend on Tottenham, bringing so much vibrancy to the High Road and supporting our local economy.

“As the NFL continues to grow its fanbase throughout Europe, we are extremely proud to be given official status as the Home of the NFL in the UK and look forward to seeing the excitement that gamedays bring to Tottenham for many more years to come.”

Spurs will host two matches next month, when the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens face the Tennessee Titans.

Wembley Stadium, which has hosted NFL fixtures every year since 2007 except during the pandemic, is also staging a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“London is the sporting capital of the world and this expanded partnership between Tottenham Hotspur and NFL is fantastic news for Tottenham and our city,” said Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

“Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has fast become a beacon for world-class football and entertainment, boosting London’s local economy by over £300m every year.

“With further NFL matches taking place at the stadium, sports fans everywhere will be able to enjoy even more of what our great capital has to offer.”