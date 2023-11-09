Campese recalls Gloucester Shed abuse on weekend of Princess Diana funeral

Australian rugby legend David Campese spoke to City A.M. this week, recalling a memory of when he played against Premiership side Gloucester in Europe in 1997 with his then club Padova. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

“Campo”, as he is know, was hyped in the pre-match programme, described as a legend.

Gloucester won the tie 43-10 in front of a raucous Kingsholm on the weekend of Princess Diana’s funeral.

French sensation Phillipe Saint Andre scored, as did fellow winger Raphael Saint Andre and fly-half Mark Mapletoft. Pete Glanville netted himself a hat-trick.

But Campese recalls the abuse which echoed from the famous rugby stand.

“I remember when Lady Diana died and she had her funeral on a Saturday and I was playing for Petrarca [Padova, Italian side] and we played Gloucester at their home,” Campese told City A.M.

“I have never been to a game with a crowd [like that]. The language: “Kill that guy”.

“I am sitting there like, “what the hell, this is a rugby game”. I was sitting there and I couldn’t believe it, I just couldn’t believe the crowd.

“I think Saint Andre was playing on the wing. Mate, it was hilarious and that’s my memory of Gloucester.”

Hear the full clip below

Campese recalls Gloucester memory

