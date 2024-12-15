Wolves lose patience with O’Neil after fourth defeat in a row

Wolves have sacked Gary O’Neil following defeat by Ipswich

Wolves have sacked manager Gary O’Neil after a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat left them second from bottom of the table.

Saturday’s stoppage-time 2-1 loss at home to fellow strugglers Ipswich Town was their 12th reverse of the season in all competitions.

Chairman Jeff Shi said: “We’re very grateful to Gary for all of his effort, dedication and hard work during his time at the club, and we wish him and his team the best of luck for the future.”

O’Neil criticised his players after the Ipswich defeat, citing “unbelievably bad decision making” and saying “the first place they need to look is at themselves”.

“It’s a big blow. A big blow for the group, especially with how much it took for us to get ourselves in the game and be the better side for the whole of the second half,” he said.

“It’s a big blow, because the lads were at maximum. We got every last drop out of them to get ourselves in that position where we looked like, and I felt like, we’d go on to win the game.

“The nature of the two goals are crazy for this level, which we’ve said too many times this year.

“There were too many mistakes again from us, and we were probably punished for both of the real big mistakes, but they’re mistakes that just can’t happen at this level.

Wolves have won just twice in the Premier League this season and have nine points from 16 games, leaving them four points from safety.

Recent games have also been marked by ill discipline. Mario Lemina scuffled with West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen on Monday and at the weekend both Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri became embroiled in rows.

Former Bournemouth manager O’Neil is the third top-flight boss to be sacked this term, after Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and Steve Cooper at Leicester City.

He took charge of the club on the eve of last season after Julen Lopetegui’s abrupt departure.