Leicester seeking fourth boss in 18 months after sacking Cooper

Leicester City have sacked manager Steve Cooper after just 12 Premier League games

Leicester City are searching for a new manager after sacking Steve Cooper just 12 Premier League games into his reign.

The Foxes pulled the trigger on Sunday, 24 hours after a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea left them just two points off the relegation zone.

His replacement will be Leicester’s fourth new manager in little over 18 months, following Cooper, Enzo Maresca and Dean Smith.

Read more Leicester City break silence after sponsor declared bankrupt

“Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as first team manager with immediate effect,” they said.

“Assistant manager Alan Tate and first team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the club and with our best wishes for the future.

“Men’s first team training will be overseen by first team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

Former Nottingham Forest manager Cooper managed just two wins and four draws from his 12 Premier League matches in charge. Leicester also reached the Carabao Cup last 16 before losing to Manchester United.

He replaced Maresca after the Italian departed for Chelsea following his success in steering Leicester back into the top flight in his only season in charge.

The club’s chaotic season has also seen their main sponsor, BC.Game, forced to offer assurances of its solvency after two of its operating companies were declared bankrupt.

Leicester said last week that it was “in regular discussions” with the betting platform, with whom they signed a two-year, £30m deal in the summer.