Leicester City break silence after sponsor declared bankrupt

Leicester City shirt sponsor BC.Game’s operating companies have been declared bankrupt

Leicester City say they are “in regular discussions” with sponsor BC.Game after two companies connected to the gambling platform were declared bankrupt.

Blockdance BV and Small House BV, which operated BC.Game from Curacao, were declared bankrupt by a court on the Caribbean island this month for allegedly failing to pay customers and meet regulatory requirements.

BC.Game said it was appealing that decision, adding that it was “not facing liquidity issues and has maintained solid financial stability”.

Leicester, who signed BC.Game as their main sponsor in the summer on a two-year deal reported to be worth up to £30m, say the brand has promised to honour its contract.

“We have been and continue to be in regular discussions with BC.Game with regard to an active legal case in Curacao,” a club spokesman told City AM.

“BC.Game have provided the Club with the strongest assurances that they are actively appealing this case, and that the process which has been initiated in Curacao is administrative in nature and has not arisen due to any concerns with their financial standing.

”BC.Game have further assured us that they have no issues with liquidity and that they remain fully committed to meeting their ongoing contractual and financial obligations, including to the Club, and that this case will not impact on BC.Game’s continuing international operations.”

The loss of one of English football’s biggest front-of-shirt sponsor deals just four months into the agreement would put further pressure on Leicester’s finances.

The former Premier League champions escaped a points penalty for breaching financial rules earlier this season but still face the threat of another charge after losing £215m in three years.

Blockdance BV and Small House BV were declared bankrupt by the Court of Curacao after two users of the platform claimed they were owed more than $2m.

BC.Game told SportBusiness: “Allegations of financial misconduct or lost funds do not reflect the company’s current financial standing. We continue to operate globally, fulfilling all contractual obligations with our partners and users.

“While the court has declared Blockdance and Small House bankrupt, we are actively appealing the decision. The legal issues are complex, and we believe that, after further investigation, the true nature of the claims will become clear.”