Everton sponsor Stake to leave UK after gambling probe into porn ad

Club officials of Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City could run the risk of imprisonment or fines after Stake became the latest gambling firm to lose its UK licence after a probe into a porn ad on social media.

The Gambling Commission will write to Everton – sponsored by Stake – as well as Nottingham Forest (Kaiyun) and the Foxes (BC Game) to “warn them of the risks of promoting unlawful gambling websites”.

Everton’s sponsor must close its UK operations next month as a result of an investigation into a video featuring the porn actress Bonnie Blue which was branded with the firm’s logo. Everton can retain Stake as a sponsor but the club must take steps to ensure that the betting company complies with its pledge to cease UK business. Blue has not been accused of wrongdoing by the Gambling Commission.

The Gambling Commission made the call after an investigation into a video, branded with the Stake logo, which featured a stunt involving actress Blue at Nottingham Trent University. The video was widely shared on social media but was never posted from an official Stake account.

Gambling Commission letter

“The Commission will seek assurance from the clubs that they have carried out due diligence on their white label partners and that consumers in Great Britain cannot transact with the unlicensed sites,” they added.

“The letter will warn that club officers may be liable to prosecution and, if convicted, face a fine, imprisonment or both if they promote unlicensed gambling businesses that transact with consumers in Great Britain.”

The controversial Stake-branded video led to campaigners urging culture secretary Lisa Nandy to take action over what was said to be the use of sexual content, likely aimed at young people, to promote gambling.

“When an operator leaves the British gambling market we expect an orderly closure of its website to consumers in Great Britain and this includes providing consumers with clear information on how to obtain their funds,” the Commission added.

“If a customer has questions concerning their account they should contact the operator via its website.”

Stake describes itself as the “world’s leading cryptocurrency casino and sportsbook”.