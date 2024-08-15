Premier League shirt sponsors as ban on gambling firms approaches

“Who are ya? Who are ya? Who are ya?” The age-old football chant often rings around about players and teams in the Premier League. But what about the sponsors?

England’s top-flight has seen a surge in front of shirt sponsors that are unknown to the vast majority of British fans.

But who are they, and why won’t we see the gambling and betting firms for much longer?

Well Premier League clubs last year voluntarily agreed to ban front-of-shirt sponsorship deals with gambling companies from the 2026/27 season.

But that has not stopped clubs from trying to cash in on the industry with two seasons to go.

Half of the 20 Premier League clubs, including Champions League outfit Aston Villa and two of the three promoted clubs Leicester City and Southampton, have betting or gambling sponsors.

There has also been criticism of the policy of the Premier League clubs given the next division down, the Championship, is sponsored by SkyBet and therefore limits the true reach a ban on gambling firms will achieve.