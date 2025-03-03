Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Stand up for the Ulster Men

In the lead up to the 2024-25 Investec Champions Cup round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of April’s knockouts.

Team of the week: Ulster

Before the weekend Ulster, based in Belfast, had been toppled by both Zebre and Benetton as the Italian sides got the better of Richie Murphy’s men.

But on Saturday they held on at Kingspan Stadium to beat Scarlets 30-28 in a crucial URC win, marking their first victory since their 52-24 demolition of Exeter Chiefs in the Investec Champions Cup.

Nick Timoney and Callum Reid scored for the province but it was Alan O’Connor’s 79th minute try that got the job done.

They travel to Newport and then South Africa before their daunting Champions Cup round of 16 tie against Bordeaux at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

Champions Cup who’s hot…

Leinster continued their great URC form with a 42-24 victory over Cardiff, stretching their league unbeaten streak to 12. They take on Harlequins at Croke Park in the last 16 of the Champions Cup.

Bordeaux have been a little bit up and down when it comes to recent performances but an impressive 17-29 victory away to Perpignan has put them right back in the Top 14 mix. They take on Ulster in the Champions Cup knockouts.

…and who’s not

URC champions Glasgow need to be on their best form when they take on Leicester Tigers in the knockouts, but fell to an unlikely defeat to Ospreys at the weekend. Could they be ripe for the picking?

Northampton Saints, champions of England, fell to Championship side Ealing Trailfingers in the Premiership Rugby Cup at the weekend. They take on an inconsistent Clermont in the next round of Europe.

