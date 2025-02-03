Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Daring Dupont dismisses doubters

In the lead up to the 2024-25 Investec Champions Cup round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of April’s knockouts.

Player of the week: Antoine Dupont, Toulouse

The Six Nations got underway on Friday night with a 43-0 drubbing of Wales by France in Paris.

And key to Les Bleus’ success was their Petit General, Toulouse’s Antoine Dupont. The No9 was instrumental in giving the home side the upper hand and ran the national team like he runs his club side.

Toulouse face Sale Sharks in the round of 16 of the Investec Champions Cup in April and are expected to steamroll their English opponents at the Stadium de Toulouse, home of the city’s football arena.

Champions Cup who’s hot…

He may not have scored a try in his side’s 27-22 victory over England in the Six Nations but Ireland winger James Lowe was sensational. His ability to always be involved was crucial to the host country’s second-half blitz of points. His Leinster side takes on Harlequins in the round of 16.

Huw Jones, favourite for the Lions No13 shirt, scored a hat-trick for Scotland in their victory against Italy at the weekend. The Glasgow centre will hope to be part of the Scottish club side to take on Leicester Tigers at Scotstoun in the round of 16.

…and who’s not

Romain Ntamack faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after receiving a red card for France against Wales last Friday. It means he will miss some crucial games in the lead up to his side’s Champions Cup knockout match against Sale.

Nick Tompkins was a key leadership figure for Wales in their 43-0 defeat but was unable to make an impact alongside an inexperienced centre partner. His Saracens side travel to Toulon in April.

