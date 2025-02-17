Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Galacticos Toulon back on form

In the lead up to the 2024-25 Investec Champions Cup round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of April’s knockouts.

Team of the week: RC Toulon

One of Europe’s biggest dynasties belonged to RC Toulon when they won three consecutive editions of the Champions Cup in the mid 2010s.

Then RC Toulon boasted the likes of Bryan Habana, Jonny Wilkinson, Mathieu Bastareaud, Bakkies Botha and Matt Giteau.

But the new Toulon, formed with a contingent of British talent, are looking to see their side return to the top of the European pyramid.

At the weekend they won away in Montpellier, and take on Saracens at Stade Felix Mayol in their Champions Cup round of 16 clash.

Champions Cup who’s hot…

Leicester Tigers registered a second game in a row where they scored 50 points in their Premiership Rugby Cup fixture at Welford Road. A number of their first choice XV got a look-in during the Six Nations rest week and that competitive refresher will put them in good stead for their knockout match against Glasgow.

It has not been an easy season for Saracens with their usual machine faltering slightly. But at the weekend they beat London rivals Harlequins 30-29 away from home in a major confidence booster. They have a tough Champions Cup round of 16 tie against Toulon in April and will need to be on the ball.

…and who’s not

A very strong Clermont side were unable to topple a Toulouse outfit void of their French stars on Sunday. Clermont have a history of getting to the knockouts in the Champions Cup before imploding, so will hope they can put a dent in that reputation with a victory in April against Northampton Saints.

You can never write off La Rochelle in Europe but they’re doing a top job to ensure people do just that. Their 53-17 loss at the hands of Lyon will not have done much to boost their chances of winning against head coach Ronan O’Gara’s former club Munster in the Champions Cup round of 16.

