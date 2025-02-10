Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Fin Smith lays down marker

In the lead up to the 2024-25 Investec Champions Cup round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of April’s knockouts.

Player of the week: Fin Smith, Northampton Saints

Being good enough to force Marcus Smith out of position is some way to announce yourself onto the international rugby scene.

But Northampton Saints fly-half Fin Smith was sensational at No10 as England got their Six Nations bid back on track with a 26-25 victory over France.

Smith worked well with a number of fellow Saints in the back line, which will please club head coach Phil Dowson ahead of his team’s round of 16 tie against Clermont on the first weekend of April.

Champions Cup who’s hot…

Lorenzo Cannone was top of a number of statistical markers as his Italy side beat Wales 22-15 in Rome. Cannone was a superb operator for the Azzurri, leading from the front against very poor opponents. His Benetton side are away at Castres in the European knockouts and Cannone will be key.

Tom Curry was a man possessed in England’s victory at Allianz Stadium, carrying hard and demolitioning those who stood against him on Saturday. The flanker even managed a rare rugby knee slide in celebration of one of the tries. Having just beaten the French, the Sale Sharks forward will hope to repeat the trick when they face Toulouse in Europe in April.

…and who’s not

Blair Kinghorn added some key points for Scotland in their 32-18 defeat to Ireland on Sunday but he was not his usual high-quality self. The back-three star has an incredible record for his club at Toulouse but it hasn’t translated against defending Six Nations champions Ireland. His Toulouse side take on Sale Sharks in the round of 16 of the Investec Champions Cup.

In the absence of Romain Ntamack, France’s choice at No10 was always crucial. In Matthieu Jalibert France had a capable fly-half but he was nowhere near the level needed to unlock a super England defence. France’s supporters will be keen for change. As for Jalibert, his Bordeaux side takes on Ulster in April.

