Enzo Maresca: Chelsea confirm five-year contract for ‘gifted’ new manager

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 04: Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca celebrates promotion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers at The King Power Stadium on May 04, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea chiefs have hailed Enzo Maresca as “a highly gifted coach and leader” after confirming his appointment as manager on a five-year contract.

Maresca replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who walked away at the end of the season, and becomes the club’s fifth head coach in two years of Todd Boehly-Clearlake ownership.

The Italian, 44, has no managerial experience in the top flight of senior football, but led Leicester City back into the Premier League by winning the Championship last season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Enzo into the Chelsea family,” Chelsea’s owners said in a statement.

“We look forward to supporting him and the rest of the sporting team in fulfilling their potential and our expectations over the years to come.

“He is a highly gifted coach and leader that we are confident can help fulfill our vision and competitive goals for the club.”

Chelsea are believed to have paid around £10m in compensation to Leicester for Maresca and his coaching team, who only joined the Foxes last summer.

Before that, he worked as assistant to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for one season, following a short-lived spell in charge of Parma in his homeland.

Former Juventus, Sevilla and West Brom midfielder Maresca began his coaching career at Ascoli before becoming manager of City’s under-21 side.

“To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity,” he said.

“I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”

Maresca emerged as favourite to succeed Pochettino ahead of rival candidates Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town, former Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi and Brentford’s Thomas Frank.

“We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea,” said Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors.

“He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style.

“Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him.”