McIlroy QUITS golf body, shock PGA Tour memo reveals

Golfer Rory McIlroy has resigned from the PGA Tour’s Policy Board, commissioner Jay Monahan has revealed a shock memo. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Golfer Rory McIlroy has resigned from the PGA Tour’s Policy Board, commissioner Jay Monahan has revealed a shock memo.

The North American circuit is currently in negotiations over a pooling of commercial assets with Europe’s DP World Tour and the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf circuit.

A PGA Tour statement read: “Citing personal and professional commitments, Rory McIlroy has notified the PGA Tour policy board that he is resigning his position as a player director.”

McIlroy: Loose lips sink ships

McIlroy had given no clue of his resignation when discussing secret talks over golf’s future on Tuesday, saying: “Loose lips sink ships, so we’re trying to keep it within walls.”

Monahan’s memo read: “During his tenure, Rory’s insight has been instrumental in helping shape the success of the Tour and his willingness to thoughtfully voice his opinion has been especially impactful. Given the extraordinary time and effort that Rory has invested in the Tour during this unprecedented, transformational period in our history, we certainly understand and respect his decision to step down in order to focus on his game and his family.”

Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm ruled out replacing McIlroy, saying: “Absolutely no chance.”

McIlory has been a key critic of LIV Golf across its opening two seasons and his resignation after two years on the board comes after players were blindsided by the recent framework negotiations, which involved the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

The discussions have this year been subject to scrutiny in the US Congress.