Hatton completes hat-trick of Alfred Dunhill wins at St Andrews

Tyrrell Hatton won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for a record third time

England’s Tyrrell Hatton survived a late stumble to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for a record third time at St Andrews.

Hatton, who equalled the course record at the same venue with a 61 on Saturday, birdied the 18th to card a closing 70 and finish 24 under par, a shot ahead of Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts.

Colsaerts left a long eagle putt eight feet below the hole and was unable to convert the birdie attempt and Hatton, who also finished second in the team event with his father Jeff, said: “It feels good.

“It’s the first time I’ve actually won the tournament with my dad here so it means a lot and to do it at the Home of Golf is really special. I’m trying not to cry. I’m a bit lost for words.”

Birdies on the second, fifth, 10th and 11th gave Hatton a comfortable three-shot lead with six holes to play, only to run up a double bogey on the 13th and drop another shot on the next, each time finding a bunker off the tee.

Hatton’s victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship secured his place in the DP World Tour’s season-ending event in Dubai and also means he can attend the wedding of Ryder Cup teammate Matt Fitzpatrick.

“I was meant to be going to Fitzy’s wedding the week of Spain [Andalucia Masters] and I had to message him a few weeks ago to say if I don’t earn enough points I might not be able to go and I felt so bad about that,” he added.

“I guess having a little bit of extra motivation to play well and be able to be there for their special day [helped].”

Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen and Irish businessman Dermot Desmond won the team event on 48 under par, two shots ahead of Hatton and his father.

PA