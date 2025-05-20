Fairway Capital and Investec shine at Alfred Dunhill Padel Classic

Hurlingham Club in west London enjoyed large crowds this month as the Alfred Dunhill Padel Classic saw Fairway Capital win the Team Championship and investment bank Investec win the Plate competition.

The Fulham competition raised funds for Laureus Sport for Good, and saw the likes of Peter Crouch take part alongside Champions Cup rugby sponsors Investec, whose results are to be published this week.

The bank’s Tom Bradshaw said that it delivered an “exceptional experience” for the firm’s clients.

“We are proud to support Laureus Sport for Good, a vital charity that uses the power of sport to help disadvantaged children around the globe,” he added. “Winning the plate whilst playing alongside our clients and having the very talented Peter Crouch join us made this event especially memorable.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to blend sport, community and philanthropy in a beautiful setting.”

Alfred Dunhill Padel Classic crowns winners

Michael Vaughan was part of the Pro-Celebrity Challenge with Rafa Vega while Hurlingham Club’s offering included the UK’s first floating padel court at the event organised by TTB Sport.

TTB executive chair and former England cricket Sir Andrew Strauss said: “Last year set a high standard, but this year’s event took it to another level, in both competition and camaraderie, and it was great to see Michael turning back the clock and excelling at his new passion.

“The padel had us on the edges of our seats and set against the iconic backdrop of The Hurlingham Club, the tournament is now a celebrated event in the world of padel, attracting top-tier players, high-profile guests and VIPs.

“To witness the evolution of the Alfred Dunhill Padel Classic from its successful debut last year to this year’s spectacular showcase has been nothing short of inspiring. It’s now firmly on the map as a highlight of the sporting calendar, cutting the ribbon on the start of the British summer sporting season.”