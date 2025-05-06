Newcastle United launch legal action against East Stand owner

Premier League giant Newcastle United has issued legal proceedings against the owner of the East Stand of the football stadium it plays at, St James Terrace Land Ltd.

According to the High Court claim system, as seen by City AM, the Geordie club, along with football stadium St James’ Park, owned by Newcastle City Council, has enlisted law firm Shoosmiths for the new case.

Fans of The Toon sit in St James’ Park, a stadium that holds over 50,000 people, and is the eighth largest stadium in England.

It is unclear what the dispute is about, but the case is noted as a claim over ownership of land filed to the Property List of the High Court. City AM understands the football club is seeking a declaratory relief over the controversial East Stand of the football stadium.

According to The Atlantic, in August, an area in front of the East Stand of St James’ Park Stadium was a topic of conversation after a fence was constructed there.

In pictures by Newcastle United Supporters Trust, it was noted that ‘the land adjacent to the East Stand on which the container is situated is not owned by Newcastle United. Is it owned and controlled by St James Terrace Land Ltd.

We have been made aware that there is the following fence/parking area being constructed in front of the East Stand by the owner of the land. pic.twitter.com/aHyDxKpJLu — Newcastle United Supporters Trust (@nufctrust) August 29, 2024

Speaking at the time, the club said it strongly urged the landowner to remove the fence and stop erecting structures that could compromise the safety of their supporters on matchday.

The Magpies went on to report this incident to Newcastle City Council, who supplied a statement at the time, stating: “This is a matter between the landowner and the club. The council will only become involved if a risk to public safety arises or work requiring statutory permission is proposed.”

Just last month, The East Stand at St James’ Park was included on The 20th Century Society’s list of landmarks vulnerable to neglect, dereliction or demolition.

For the new legal action, St James Terrace Land Ltd, one of the directors listed on Companies House, Robert Kalbraier, instructed Osborne Clarke.

City AM understands that while Newcastle City Council have been named as defendant, it is currently in decision mode on weither it wants to be part of the claim.

Newcastle United was contacted for comment. A spokesperson for Newcastle City Council said they were not in a position to comment.