Race to Dubai and DP World Tour Championship prize money 2023

Prize money for the Race to Dubai and DP World Tour Championship totals more than $16m

Rory McIlroy has already sewn up the Race to Dubai – European golf’s annual order of merit – again but there is plenty of prize money to play for at its finale, the DP World Tour Championship, this week.

The tournament itself, which features the top 50 players on the DP World Tour this season, has a first prize of $3m, more than the winner’s payout at the Masters.

And there is an added incentive in the shape of an increased $6m bonus pool for the players who finish in the top 10 of the Race to Dubai standings.

DP World Tour Championship prize money

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship is the most lucrative event belonging only to the European circuit and has total prize money of $10.5m, a five per cent increase on last year.

First place in the tournament, which was won by Jon Rahm for the third time last year, receives $3m – more than the Masters champion receives and equal to the winners’ cheque at the Open Championship.

Only four events – the Players’ Championship and Tour Championship on the PGA Tour, and two Majors, the US Open and US PGA Championship – offer more prize money to their champions.

Race To Dubai bonus pool

The Race to Dubai bonus pool boosts the prize money on offer in Dubai this weekend by $6m, up from $5m last year.

Last year McIlroy also topped the standings and pocketed a $2m share.