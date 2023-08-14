Revamped DP World Tour to return to China

The DP World Tour has announced a revamped format with a record prize pot for 2024 with the tour returning to China for the first time since 2019. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The DP World Tour has announced a revamped format with a record prize pot for 2024 with the tour returning to China for the first time since 2019.

The tour announces a phased season in a first major announcement to the schedule since the tour struck a deal with LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in spring.

The prize money has increased to just shy of $150m (£118.5m) and will have three phases.

The first phase – The Global Swings – will see five events with larger prize pots and ranking places available for the end-of-season Race to Dubai event, much like the PGA Tour’s Fed-Ex Cup.

The second phase – The Back 9 – sees increased ranking points for the play-offs and tour cards on offer for 2025.

The final phase is the DP World Tour play-offs, where the Race to Dubai champion is crowned, as usual.

“Our 2024 season will see our members come together to compete across a global schedule, with greater opportunities and rewards than ever before,” DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said.

“The many new and original enhancements we have introduced will guarantee drama and excitement for our fans, our broadcasters and all our stakeholders across the entire season and means, more than ever, that every week counts on the DP World Tour.”